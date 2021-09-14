Brokerages Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) PT at $223.20

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 118,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

