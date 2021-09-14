Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HIBB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.