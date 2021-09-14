Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

