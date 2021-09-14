Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $14.90

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 16,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,360. The company has a market cap of $723.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.