Brokerages Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $55.79 on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

