Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $53.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 11,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $38,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

