Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $218.44

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $10,240,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.46. The stock had a trading volume of 794,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,144. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.