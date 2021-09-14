Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,350

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 8.74 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,007.50 ($52.36). 2,382,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,259. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,145.67. The firm has a market cap of £103.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last three months, insiders bought 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

