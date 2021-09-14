Brokers Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

