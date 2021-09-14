Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $289.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

