Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 1,578.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 1,630,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,980,375. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

