Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.61. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 3,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

