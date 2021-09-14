Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,838.44. 10,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,714.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,422.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

