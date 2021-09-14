Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $64.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.04. 16,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

