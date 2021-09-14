Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,832. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

