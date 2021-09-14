Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

