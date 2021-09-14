Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $192,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 420,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.16. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average of $183.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

