Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.41.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.11. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

