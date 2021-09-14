Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 3%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$48.46 and last traded at C$48.72. Approximately 304,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 288,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 84.58.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.