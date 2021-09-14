Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.53.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.86 on Tuesday, reaching C$147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,606. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,379,711,914.41. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.