Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 920312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

