Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 725 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

