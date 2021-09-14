Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 869 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after acquiring an additional 287,956 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

