Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) vs. NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Critical Survey

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 1 0 1 0 2.00 NETSTREIT 0 0 8 0 3.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital & Counties Properties PLC is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and NETSTREIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT $33.73 million 30.22 $730,000.00 $0.69 37.32

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

