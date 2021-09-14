Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Buys 560 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $12,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $477.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
