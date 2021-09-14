Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Buys 560 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $12,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $477.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

