CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,024. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $207.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

