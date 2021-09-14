CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.81 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

