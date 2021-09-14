CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. 376,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

