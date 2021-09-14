CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,516 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,083,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 138,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

