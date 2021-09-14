CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.61. 122,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

