CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 124,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,556. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

