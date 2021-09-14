CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Cap of $65.07 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and approximately $243,540.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00144982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00733304 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

