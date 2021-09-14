CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $1,197,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,532,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

