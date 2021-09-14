Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

