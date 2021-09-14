Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $253.39 million and $32.02 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

