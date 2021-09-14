Castweet (CTT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Castweet has a market cap of $158,099.64 and approximately $54,761.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

