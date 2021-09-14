Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.