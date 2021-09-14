CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.08 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

