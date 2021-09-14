Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in August

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

