Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in August

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
About Ceapro
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.