Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 65.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 169,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $371,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 389,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

