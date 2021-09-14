Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$10.80. 3,267,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,292. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.36. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

