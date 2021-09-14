Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

