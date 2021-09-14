Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 230,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.