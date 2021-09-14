Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

