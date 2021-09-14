Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 5,091 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STOR stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

