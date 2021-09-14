Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period.

FQAL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

