Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $472.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.79 and its 200-day moving average is $434.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

