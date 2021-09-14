Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,138 shares of the airline’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of LUV opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.