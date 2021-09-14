Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.93 and a 200-day moving average of $516.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.