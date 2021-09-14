Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 118,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

