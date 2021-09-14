Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

